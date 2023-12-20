3 restaurants to try, Ja'Marr Chase's status, here are today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Shaved Kentucky ham with capers and olive oil at Atwood Oyster House, in Over-the-Rhine.

Good morning. This is Keith Pandolfi, the food and dining writer at The Enquirer.

During the past year, I’ve created a new column called “three to try,” where I present, well, three restaurants I’ve been impressed with lately. Some are brand-new while others are older spots that deserve a fresh look.

Today’s featured restaurants are all new (one opened almost a year ago, while the other two opened in the past two months). They include an oyster house trying to fill the void left when another oyster house, PearlStar, closed earlier this year.

There’s also an Over-the-Rhine chophouse that, while it opened less than a year ago, already feels like a classic – and a suburban neighborhood joint that offers traditional Irish fare, as well as locally produced ales. All in all, I think it’s a good assortment of new restaurants to try out soon ... Or at least once the holiday rush starts to slow.

