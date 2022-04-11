3 restraining orders issued against SLO County man suspected of killing, stabbing

A judge issued three restraining orders Monday against a man suspected of killing one person and stabbing another in a spree of violence across the North County last week.

The restraining orders protected seven individuals from contact with Cruz Christopher Gomez Jr., a 42-year-old Creston man who is alleged to have murdered a man in Santa Margarita and stabbed a woman in Paso Robles.

San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Dodie A. Harman said Gomez is not allowed to contact the individuals in any medium, including social media, and must remain 50 feet away from them.

Gomez’s bail is set at $1.25 million. He remained in County Jail custody as of Monday morning.

Gomez is charged with murder, causing great bodily injury by discharging a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon. He did not enter a plea to the charges.

Christopher Cruz Gomez was arrested on April 6 in Paso Robles on suspicion of attempted murder in Paso Robles and for homicide in Creston occurring on the same day.

Gomez is accused of murder in the shooting death of Jack Dean Everhart, 42, of Creston, on April 6. The Santa Margarita shooting was reported to Sheriff’s Office officials at about 7:30 a.m.

He is also suspected of stabbing a female victim multiple times later the same day in Paso Robles, according to a Paso Robles Police Department news release. She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Gomez was arrested later that afternoon on St. Anne Drive in Paso Robles.

Gomez is expected to enter a plea at his April 28 arraignment.