3 Retirement Planning Conversations For Every Married Couple

In some respects, retirement planning is easier for married couples and in others, it is more difficult. There are two people saving instead of one, but there's also twice the unpredictability. You have to plan for two people's needs and desires, based on rough estimates of life expectancy, living expenses, and expected retirement benefits. Even a small miscalculation could leave you without enough money in the final years of both of your lives.

There's no way to eliminate this risk completely, but you can reduce it by planning a time with your spouse to discuss how you both envision your retirements. Here are some conversation starters for your next date night or your next sit-down with your spouse.

Young couple discussing finances More

Image source: Getty Images.

1. What do we want our retirement to look like?

It's important for you and your spouse to get on the same page about how you plan to spend your time in retirement. If you hope to travel the world or buy a boat, you're going to need to save more money than a couple who plans to spend their retirement at home watching TV.

Both parties' goals should be taken into account so that you can budget for them appropriately. Otherwise, you may find yourself unable to afford the retirement you've dreamed of together.

2. How much money do we need for retirement?

Your retirement savings has to last for the rest of your life. It's impossible to predict how many years you'll live, but you can estimate.

The average life expectancy in the United States is currently 78.6 years, but for many, this estimate is too low. One in four people who are 65 years old today can expect to live past 90, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA), and one in 10 may live past 95. Women should plan for a longer life expectancy than men because they live about five years longer on average. You'll need to factor in your own health history and that of your family.

Once you've estimated how long you think you'll live, subtract this age from your planned retirement age to figure out the approximate length of your retirement.

To determine how much money you'll need to fund your retirement, total up all of you and your spouse's expected living expenses in retirement while keeping in mind that certain expenses, like child care, will go away while others, like healthcare, could rise.

Once you've figured out your monthly estimated living expenses, multiply it by 12 to get your annual estimated living expenses. But you can't just multiply this number by the number of years you expect your retirement will last. You must factor in approximately 3% annually for inflation, which can be done quickly using a retirement calculator. Then, subtract any employer 401(k) match and your expected Social Security benefits from this total to determine how much of your own money you need to set aside for retirement.

After you've gotten your initial estimate, you can play around with different retirement ages to see the difference that retiring sooner or later would make to your retirement expenses. Talk with your spouse about when each of you wants to retire and create a monthly savings plan to help you reach, and track, your financial goals. Most retirement calculators will tell you approximately how much you need to save per month in order to hit your target savings, but you should keep up with your progress using a spreadsheet or notebook.