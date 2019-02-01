3 Risks Trupanion Investors Need to Watch

The story behind the founding of Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) is almost too good -- and sad -- to be true: Teenage boy loves his dog. Dog has twisted stomach -- an easy operation would save its life. The family doesn't have thousands of dollars to pay for the surgery. Dog has to be put down long before it reaches old age. Boy is heart-broken.

That's the origin story of one of the world's fastest growing insurance companies, one that insures cats and dogs. That boy was Darryl Rawlings, and he not only went on to found Trupanion, but he still runs the company as CEO. He also owns just over 4% of the company -- worth roughly $41 million at today's prices.

Bulldog Dressed As Businessman Works At Desk On Computer

Image source: Getty Images

The company is also one of the fastest growing in its industry. Between the end of 2013 and September 2018, the company almost tripled its base of "clients" (insured cats and dogs) to nearly 500,000. Over that same time frame, revenue has increased by 30% per year over the last five years.

Chart of revenue at Trupanion since 2013

Data source: SEC filings. Note that 2018 results are for the trailing twelve months ending September 30, 2018.

That's impressive growth, and it's helped the company's stock quintuple since its post-IPO lows of December 2014. But that doesn't necessarily mean you should back up the truck on the company. Investors need to take a close look at three salient risks before buying shares.

1) When regulators come calling

In late 2018, short-sellers came out with accusations of illegal relationships between Trupanion, its legion of Territory Partners, and the veterinary offices they visit. Typically, these Territory Partners -- who are independent contractors -- will visit all of the vet offices they can in their area. They make vets familiar with Trupanion, and offer access to the company's proprietary software -- Trupanion Express -- as well. The vets, the thinking goes, will refer more clients to Trupanion with this face-to-face contact.

Short-sellers saw two big problems with this. First, the Territory Partners were often not licensed insurance salespeople. And second, the short-sellers argued that vets were being compensated for their leads -- which is against the law in most states, for fairly obvious reasons.

Trupanion admits their Territory Partners aren't required to be licensed on their own website, saying, "their role is to create meaningful, long-term relationships with veterinarians and to educate those veterinarians about the benefits of high-quality medical insurance." Some partners, the company notes, do decide to obtain licensure and can sell direct to consumers -- but they appear to be small in number.