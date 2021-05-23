3 Risky Picks that Could Pay Off

- By Alberto Abaterusso





Below are three stocks that have underperformed the broader market recently. They are also in financial distress, as represented by poor Altman Z-Scores, which indicates that they face liquidity issues and are at risk of bankruptcy within the next two years.

Nonetheless, their operating activities are profitable, as indicated by GuruFocus profitability ratings of at least 6 out of 10. They also hold positive recommendation ratings on Wall Street, meaning that sell-side analysts expect their share prices to increase.





Thus, while these investments are risky, they do have a chance of improving their conditions and going on to become good investments.

Ball Corp

The first stock to have a look at is Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL), a Broomfield, Colorado-based supplier of aluminum packaging products to several industries including beverage, personal care and household products in North America and internationally.

The stock has an Altman Z-Score of 2.51, indicating mild financial distress. The interest coverage ratio of 4.8 indicates that the company can keep on paying its interest expenses for the time being, although the balance sheet seems to be highly leveraged. The debt-equity ratio is 2.21, which ranks worse than 92.90% of 310 companies that operate in the packaging and containers industry.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 7 out of 10 to the company's profitability, driven by a return on equity (ROE) ratio of 25.32% (versus the industry median of 7.69%) and a return on capital (ROC) ratio of 21.68% (versus the industry median of 10.77%).

Wall Street sell side analysts forecast that the share price will rebound within 12 months, hitting an average target price of $106.40, which would reflect a 22.61% upside from Friday's closing price. Analysts have issued three strong buy recommendation ratings, four buy recommendation ratings and six hold recommendation ratings for the stock.

The stock declined by 3.3% so far this year for a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, underperforming the S&P 500's 11% gain.

Penn National Gaming Inc

The second stock to have a look at is Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN), a Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based owner and operator of gaming, racing properties and slot machines.

The stock has an Altman Z-Score of 1.04, which indicates severe financial distress. The interest coverage ratio of 0.68 indicates that the company will need to raise additional liquidity in order to cover its interest payments. The debt-equity ratio is 4.06, which ranks worse than 90.26% of 780 companies operating in the travel and leisure industry.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 6 out of 10 for the company's profitability, driven by an operating income margin of 10.01% versus the industry median of -8.68%.

The share price ($77.57 as of May 21) is expected to bounce back strongly within the next 52 weeks, as sell side analysts on Wall Street have established an average target price of $105.36, mirroring a 36% upside from current levels. The stock has one strong buy recommendation rating, five buy recommendation ratings and five hold recommendation ratings.

The stock price has fallen by 4.10% so far this year for a market capitalization of $12.13 billion.

Science Applications International Corp

The third stock to have a look at is Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC), a Reston, Virginia-based provider of engineering and enterprise information technology services to U.S. clients.

The stock has an Altman Z-Score of 2.36, indicating that the company is in minor financial distress. The interest coverage ratio of 3.64 tells that the company should be able to keep on paying its interest expenses for the time being. The debt-equity ratio is 1.76, which ranks worse than 93.16% of 1,900 companies that are operating in the software industry.

The operating activities appear profitable, as GuruFocus has assigned the company a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The score is driven by a return on capital (ROC) ratio of 105.48% versus the industry median of 19.1%.

The share price closed at $88.68 on May 21, and sell side analysts have set an average target price of $100.22 per share, reflecting a 13% upside. Sell side analysts have issued two strong buys, three buys and three hold recommendation ratings for this stock.

The stock has fallen by 4.27% so far this year for a market capitalization of $5.14 billion.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any security mentioned in this article.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

