3 rival gang members arrested after opening fire on each other in broad daylight

Atlanta police have announced the arrest of a third suspect in a wild gun battle involving two rival gangs.

Andre Krisshawn Hill, 22, was arrested Thursday and faces charges of aggravated assault, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of firearm during of a felony, and participation in criminal street gang activity.

Earlier this year, police arrested Terrance Taylor, 20, and Tanquevious Cetuan Lucas, 22, on the same charges. All three suspects are documented gang members and remain in jail without bond.

The charges stem from a May 14 incident in northwest Atlanta.

In exclusive surveillance video obtained by Channel 2′s Michael Seiden, the three suspects can be seen getting out of an SUV at the Pic-N-Pay convenience store on Joseph E Boone Boulevard.

When the three suspects enter the store, another camera angle shows an unidentified suspect hiding behind an apartment building located across the street from the convenience store.

As soon as the three suspects leave the store, surveillance video shows the suspects pull their guns and begin firing in the direction of the apartment complex. As the gunfire erupts, a little child is seated in the back of the SUV, according to police.

At one point, a woman can be seen exiting the backseat of the SUV and running for cover, but the child remains inside the vehicle.

As the bullets continue to fly, the SUV rolls into the street. One of the shooters continues to fire shots into the apartment before speeding away in the SUV.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they found dozens of shell casings. They also interviewed tenants at the apartment complex who told police how a bullet shattered their front window and a shell was found inside a unit, where teen was sleeping.

“Andre Hill is a bad apple,” said Captain Ralph Woolfolk. “He’s someone who has been on our radar for quite some time.”

Woolfolk says the arrest of Hill is part of the city’s ongoing effort to combat gang violence.

“Our gang experts, our detectives and our officers do a phenomenal job in their enforcement,” he added. “Just last night we were able to make 19 additional arrests in a gang operation that we conducted here in the city. Whenever we can take a person, like Andre Hill, into custody, then that’s a great day for the city of Atlanta. We’ll continue those types of initiatives to ensure that our city is safe.”



















