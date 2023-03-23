3 Rivers Casino employees fired, charged after fight in dining room, state police say

Three former workers at Rivers Casino are facing charges for allegedly fighting in the employee dining room.

State police said that around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Alfonso Pittrell, 57, Daniel Jones, 43, and Mackenzie Davenport, 20, were engaged in a physical fight in the team dining room, with Pittrell throwing a punch at Jones, Davenport swinging a lunch tray at Pittrell and Jones pushing and continuing to make physical contact with Pittrell.

State police said they were all terminated and escorted from the property by security and were cited for harassment and disorderly conduct.

