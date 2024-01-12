3 road rage shootings in Gwinnett County land 4 people behind bars

Police have made four arrests in three road rage shootings in Gwinnett County.

In one of the shootings, a mother suffered serious injuries.

Police told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that witnesses and cameras helped police take three alleged shooters off of the streets.

The most serious of those cases happened when police say someone shot a mother in the neck just because her car stalled at a light.

After video captured a woman ram a truck from behind with her car right as a man got out and started shooting. Police say it was the two of them who stayed and called 911.

“Someone just shot at us while we were driving and then crashed into me. They cut us off the road,” they can be heard saying in the 911 call.

Both were arrested.

A shooting on Stone Drive in Lilburn is one of three road rage shootings in Gwinnett County in the last few weeks.

Driver Ashley Dorman says aggressive drivers have her worried for her safety constantly.

“I have a front and rear-facing dash cam for this reason,” Dorman said. “You don’t know who has a gun in their car.”

On Christmas Day, police say road rage led to someone shooting a woman in the neck who was waiting for a light to change on Sugarloaf Pkwy. near Hwy. 316.

Her 12-year-old son was sitting in the backseat and woke up when his mom was shot.

Police arrested Edward Hernandez, 21, and said he was frustrated when the victim’s car wouldn’t move because of mechanical problems.

Just a week earlier, police say Brandon Boungnavong shot someone’s moving car on Satellite Blvd. because of road rage.

On Thursday, police arrested and charged him.

All three incidents have led to arrests. Police have not connected any of the shootings to one another.

