3 robberies reported in 2 hours in Colorado Springs, 2 believed to be linked

Nov. 7—Three robberies, two of which are believed to be linked, were reported around northeast Colorado Springs on Sunday night, according to police.

The first robbery was reported just before 9 p.m. at a business in the 7000 block of Commerce Center Drive, according to the police blotter. While witnesses did not see a weapon, police said, the suspect entered the store and "took items by force" by threatening to have a weapon.

The suspect then left in a vehicle before law enforcement arrived.

The second robbery was reported just under 30 minutes later at a business in the 1700 block of Dublin Boulevard, just under a 2-mile drive from the location of the first robbery. A female suspect took several items and "threatened the clerk with physical harm" before getting in a vehicle with other occupants.

Police did not indicate that any suspects have been arrested in the two incidents, which they said are believed to be related.

A third incident, an armed vehicle robbery, was reported at 11 p.m. in the 7000 block of Rangewood Drive, near the intersection of Dublin Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway. According to police, victims were parked in a vehicle when a suspect with a handgun approached and "demanded they exit" the car.

The suspect then fled in the victims' vehicle. Police have not made an arrest in the incident.