3 Rochester men charged with beating another man walking with his daughter over dislike of music

Apr. 18—ROCHESTER — Felony charges have been filed against three Rochester men accused of beating another man and pointing a gun at him because they did not like the music he was playing, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Mohamed Hussein Omer, Mohamed Abdullahi Ali and Shueb Abshir Noor are all charged with felony second-degree riot while armed with a dangerous weapon. Noor is facing additional felony charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and second-degree drug possession.

The three are accused of repeatedly hitting a man walking his daughter home from school because they did not like the music he was playing. Noor is accused of pointing a gun at the man.

Both Omer and Ali were released on their own recognizance during an April 17, 2023, court hearing provided they not contact the victim and abstain from drugs, alcohol or possessing dangerous weapons.

Noor was ordered released on a $20,000 bail or bond during an April 18, 2023, court hearing under the same release conditions as Omer and Ali.

Alie is scheduled to appear in court April 26, 2023, Noor is scheduled to appear in court May 2, 2023, and Omer is scheduled to appear in court June 13, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

The trio approached a man with his daughter in southeast Rochester the afternoon of April 14, 2023. They told the man they did not like the music he was playing on a portable speaker and began to punch the man.

The man and his daughter retreated to his apartment with the group following them.

Noor, Omer and Ali began kicking and pounding on the man's door. When the man opened it briefly, Noor pointed a handgun at the man.

Officer's noted injuries to the man consistent with his story.

Law enforcement located the three men in an apartment where they located a handgun that matched the description of the gun used during the assault. Officers also found 493 blue M30 pills when they search Noor.

M30 pills have been known to be counterfeit pills that contain fentanyl.