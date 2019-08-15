These 3 Rock-Solid Retailers Don't Share Macy's Pain

Macy's (NYSE: M) stock recently plunged to a 10-year low this week following an ugly second-quarter earnings report that featured nearly flat comps growth, contracting margins, and a 60% drop in its adjusted EPS. The department store chain also expects its comps growth to stay roughly flat for the year as its earnings tumble about 30%.

Macy's performance implosion burned many other retail stocks, which were already struggling with concerns about tariffs and a possible recession. But as with all sector-wide sell-offs, many babies were tossed out with the bathwater. Let's examine three solid retailers that were unfairly caught in Macy's blast zone.

A Macy's storefront More

Image source: Macy's.

1. American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) is one of the few mall-based retailers that has thrived in the retail apocalypse. It generated positive comps growth for 17 straight quarters. Its namesake brand grew for eight straight quarters, while Aerie -- its higher growth lingerie and activewear brand -- posted 18 quarters of growth. Its digital sales also rose by low double-digits last quarter and accounted for 30% of its revenue.

American Eagle is the second most popular apparel brand for teen shoppers in the U.S. after Nike, according to Piper Jaffray. Its women's jeans are a big reason. Aerie -- which brands itself as the "anti-Victoria's Secret" with body-positive marketing campaigns, lower prices, and a wider range of sizes -- consistently generates double-digit comps growth.

AEO's gross margins held steady between 30% and 40% over the past five years as other rivals -- including Aeropostale, American Apparel, and The Limited -- filed for bankruptcy. It also kept opening new stores, especially for Aerie, which indicated that it remained a best-in-breed retailer in the cutthroat apparel market.

AEO also consistently repurchases shares, currently pays a forward yield of 3.4%, and trades at about 9 times next year's earnings. Analysts expect its revenue and earnings to rise 6% and 9%, respectively, this year -- which means it's faring much better than Macy's.

2. The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) owns off-price retailers like T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, HomeSense, and Sierra Trading Post. TJX leverages a massive network of worldwide buyers to purchase goods at offseason, clearance, and liquidation prices, and it then sells them back to customers at lower prices than Amazon.

This makes TJX a beneficiary of the retail apocalypse, since struggling brick-and-mortar retailers are desperate to dump their inventories at rock-bottom prices. TJX then quickly rotates those products through its stores, which encourages shoppers to return often and hunt for bargains. TJX also benefits from economic downturns, which drive more cash-strapped shoppers to its stores.

A shopper holds several shopping bags. More