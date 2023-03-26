3 Romanian suspects charged with scam, sexual assault crimes in Brunswick County

An investigation is underway by the Shallotte Police Department for scams involving three illegal immigrants from Romania.

A trio of suspects from Romania are facing charges in connection to sexual assault and charity scams in Shallotte. They also are believed to be in the U.S. illegally.

According to reports from the Brunswick County town's police department, a sergeant was flagged down by a Walmart employee who said a female wanted to report an alleged sexual assault that occurred in the parking lot. The incident occurred 7 p.m. Friday.

The officer saw the suspect and two others driving through the parking lot toward Main Street. After a traffic stop, officers began an investigation, which included a review of camera footage. It was determined a sexual assault did occur, according to Shallotte police.

After the investigation by detectives, the suspects are also being accused of defrauding prospective donors by acting as hearing-impaired individuals and having affiliations with charity organizations to help people with disabilities. Officers found fraudulent donation collection forms with signatures from residents with amounts inside the vehicle.

Officers also seized large amounts of money stored in secret compartments inside the vehicle.

The suspects are Remus Duduveica, 36; Ulise Dumitru, 22; and Ion Levers, 26. All three were arrested and charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Duduveica was also charged with one count of misdemeanor sexual battery of a minor.

A detainer was issued for the suspects by immigration authorities. According to officials, they are in the country illegally.

The Shallotte Police Department is still investigating the case with help from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Shallotte's detective division at 910-754-6008.

