3 ‘runaway juveniles’ arrested after elaborate chase that left Cobb officer injured

Cobb County police announced that all suspects involved in a Friday morning chase in Marietta had been taken into custody.

All three suspects, including the one arrested Friday, were juveniles.

On Friday morning, around 4 a.m., Cobb officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle by Flock surveillance cameras near Bentley Road.

Police said the vehicle matched the description of a stolen vehicle involved in several entering autos in Marietta Police’s jurisdiction.

While searching the area where Flock alerted to the stolen vehicle, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop when police say the driver fled.

Police followed the driver, who they say “operated the vehicle recklessly to evade” them, as it drove to the entrance of Pappadeux, a local restaurant.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and wrecked, according to Cobb County police, and three suspects fled the vehicle on foot.

One suspect dropped a gun while fleeing, and officers pursued the driver on foot until they lost sight of them near Belmont Place Apartments.

A K9 unit was brought in to track the suspect where they were last seen, and officers found the suspect hiding in brush.

Another officer saw a second suspect “jump a bridge rail and run down a hill,” according to police, then tried to deploy his Taser. The officer tried to pursue the suspect down the hill but slipped and fell, sustaining cuts to his hand, a bruised thigh, and swollen foot.

The officer was taken to Kennestone Hospital for treatment.

On Friday afternoon, around 1 p.m., Cobb County Police Department (CCPD) detectives learned that the two suspects who evaded police were staying at the Country Hearth in Marietta.

After officers conducted surveillance of the room for several hours, they obtained a search warrant.

When police were unable to get anyone to come to the door, the Violent Crime Bureau was requested to respond, and officers were able to take the two suspects into custody.

All three suspects involved in the entering autos and chase are now in custody. Police say all of the suspects were listed as runaway juveniles.

As reported Friday by Channel 2 Action News, three guns were recovered, including two that were confirmed as stolen.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke to residents in the area about the incident and how police pursued the suspects.

Kerry Nasbier is a barber at a shop off Windy Hill Road. His shop was closed while police chased the suspects down in the stolen car.

While the FLOCK surveillance cameras were a help to the police, not everyone wants them around.

Jeremy Clark, who lives nearby, said he doesn’t like them.

“Privacy man, everyone wants privacy,” Clark said. “Intellectual privacy, you shouldn’t be able to see everything I do at all times.”

Nasbier, in contrast, said he doesn’t mind what methods the police use. He told Channel 2 Action News that as long as they’re caught, he doesn’t mind how.

“As long as they get ‘em, no matter how they gotta get ‘em, that’s fine with me,” Kerry Casbier, a neighbor, told Fernandes.

Police have not identified the suspects.

