3 Russian drones destroyed over Khmelnytskyi Oblast at night, 4 more in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Ukrainian defenders have downed three Shahed attack drones over Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 17-18 January, resulting in no casualties or collateral damage.

Source: Serhii Tiurin, First Deputy Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook; Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from Tiurin: "Ukraine’s air defence forces destroyed three Shahed UAVs in the oblast during an air-raid warning last night. There were no casualties and no damage to infrastructure facilities."

Details: The Air Command Skhid (East) downed four Shahed drones in the Pavlograd district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast late in the evening on 17 January. Meanwhile, Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, said wreckage from the downed UAV fell onto a farm’s territory.

Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, reported that an air defence system had responded in Kirovohrad Oblast, too.

Background:

Explosions rang out in Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi Oblast overnight on 17-18 January.

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 33 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs overnight on 17-18 January, and Ukrainian air defence units were able to destroy 22 of them.

