3 Russian soldiers killed after Ukrainian drone was shot down near airbase in Russia
The Russian military said it shot down a Ukrainian drone that attacked an airbase hundreds of miles inside Russia, killing three people. Ian Lee has the latest.
President Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia is ready for talks to end the war in Ukraine even as the country faced more attacks from Moscow — a clear sign that peace wasn't imminent.
Russia's Defense Ministry said the incident took place in the early hours of Monday, and three servicemen were killed by debris at the Engels airbase.
On 24 December, Russian troops suffered losses of up to 150 invaders dead or wounded near the village of Polovynkyne in Luhansk Oblast, while on 25 December about 50 invaders were killed and up to 100 were wounded in Kherson Oblast.
The International Energy Agency, which had once been pessimistic about the future of coal, says China and India still need it for the foreseeable future.
North Korean drones crossed into the South Korean border on Monday, prompting warning shots from the South's military. Aircraft was also scrambled in response to the airspace violation.
Much of the economic hit in China is being felt in the services sector, with activity well below 2019 levels.
Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Dec.
Conservation work has been carried out in the building of the Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, which was hit by two Russian missiles on 1 March. The future fate of the building is to be decided later.
Kyrylo Budanov, the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has said that Ukraine would regain temporarily occupied Crimea in a combined way, both by force and diplomacy. Source: Budanov in an interview with LIGA.
Russian forces launched more than 40 missiles into Ukrainian towns on Christmas day, according to Ukraine's military. Both countries blame the other for failing to negotiate.
"There have been no conversations with anyone or either organization about an acquisition," spokesman Ty Trippet said in the tweet, which was retweeted by billionaire owner Michael Bloomberg. News website Axios reported on Friday that Bloomberg was interested in acquiring either Wall Street Journal parent company Dow Jones from Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, or the Washington Post from Amazon.com's Jeff Bezos, citing a source familiar with Bloomberg's thinking.
Russia claims to have shot down a Ukrainian drone as it neared one of its air bases. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war, but said Kyiv and Western allies are refusing to engage in talks. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee discusses from Kyiv.
(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as China took more steps to unwind its Covid Zero policy, and freezing weather across the US prompted refinery closures in the vital Texas Gulf Coast area. Most Read from BloombergIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiChina to End Quarantines for Inbound Travelers as ‘Covid Zero’ DismantledWorld Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets WrapElon Musk Warns Against Margin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he’s ready to negotiate “with everyone involved” in the war with Ukraine. Putin told a Russian news reporter in an interview that aired on Russian media on Sunday that the Kremlin is ready to negotiate but their enemy are the ones refusing to talk. The comments from the Russian…
The dead around Buffalo were found in their cars, homes and in snowbanks. Some died while shoveling snow. The storm that walloped much of the country is now blamed for at least 50 deaths nationwide, with rescue and recovery efforts continuing Monday.
Vladimir Putin, the President of the aggressor country appointed Dmitri Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation as the first Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Military Industry.