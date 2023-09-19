3 Russian soldiers on a supply run were blown up by a grenade when they had a barbecue, got drunk, and started arguing: local reports

A composite image of a Russian F1 Grenade and a Russian military service advertisement. Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images and Oleg Elkov via Getty Images

Three Russian soldiers were drinking on a supply run when a grenade killed them, per local media.

The trio were having a barbecue at a private house when they quarreled and the grenade exploded.

Footage of the aftermath posted on social media showed bloodied corpses in the yard of a house.

A trio of Russian soldiers died in a grenade explosion on Saturday while having drinks and a barbecue on a supply run, according to local reports.

The three men, who were not named, were from the Central Military District and had been sent to the town of Rossosh in Russia's Voronezh region to purchase equipment, per the Telegram channel VChK-OPGU, which cited an anonymous security source.

They were part of a group of five men that was given three days to deliver the gear, according to VChK-OPGU.

During their mission, the group rented a private house on Chapaev Street and held a barbecue there when a "drunken conversation" among the men evolved into a conflict, the neighbors told regional outlet Notepad.

VChK-OPGU also reported that the group was drinking heavily on Saturday evening.

Of the five men, two soldiers went inside the house before the explosion, Notepad reported.

The other three remained in the yard when the grenade detonated and killed them, the outlet added.

First responders arrived at the scene the next morning after local residents discovered what had happened, per Notepad.

VChK-OPGU reported that the two men who went inside were not injured.

Footage of the aftermath, posted on Russian Telegram news channels and seen by Insider, shows the bloodied corpses of several men in military attire lying in the yard of a house.

Scattered debris and a frying pan can be seen near the bodies.

A local law enforcement agency confirmed that three people died in Rossosh as a result of a grenade explosion, state media agency TASS reported on Saturday. The outlet did not report any further details, and said regional authorities have yet to comment.

Voronezh is a Russian region close to Ukraine, with Rossosh located around 65 miles from the border.

Russia's Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider