These 3 SaaS Stocks Have Over 35% Upside, Says Needham

Needham, the investment bank and financial management firm that underwrote Google’s IPO back in 2005, held its annual SaaS 1x1 Conference last week. This event, the ninth one the firm has hosted, highlights the rise of Software-as-a-Service in the tech field, and offers companies a chance to strut their stuff for some of Wall Street’s top analysts.

While the tech giants get the bulk of the press, three new reports from the research arm of Needham highlight the potentiality inherent in the small-cap members of the software industry. We’ve used TipRanks’ Stock Screener tool to learn why Needham’s analysts picked these particular Software-as-a-Service companies, and found compelling reasons. These stocks hold Strong Buy consensus ratings, and more than 35% upside potential from high-rated analysts.

PROS Holdings (PRO)

This company occupies a necessary niche in the business software world, leading the pack in price optimization software. PROS also offers product packages to track sales effectiveness and revenue management. The company is based in Houston Texas, a growing tech hub, and includes offices in London, Paris, and Sydney. PROS reported $197 million in fiscal 2018 revenues.

While the company reported an operating loss in its most recent quarter, the results were not all bad. Revenues were up 30% year-over-year, the EPS loss was not as deep as expected, and the losses have been growing sequentially less since Q1 2019.

Investors have been impressed with PROS, and the stock has heavily outperformed the markets in 2019. The S&P 500 is up 24% year-to-date, while PRO shares have gained 73%, beating the index by nearly three times.

This company’s clear strength in its niche and in the stock market has caught the attention of Needham’s Scott Berg. Berg is especially impressed by the company’s hiring plans, pointing out that the PROS is showing strong sales and looks to expand the sales force. He writes, “PROS is actively hiring in both B2B sales and professional services to manage customer success and implementations. While B2B Americas sales were very strong in Q2 highlighted on the earnings call, B2B Europe was highlighted on the Q3 call [and we] don't interpret any slowdown in Americas.” Berg puts an $80 price target on PRO shares, suggesting an upside of 44%. (To watch Berg's track record, click here)

Pluralsight (PS)

With PS, we move from sales-related software to the education field. This company got its start in business training, and in 2007 moved its courses online as video offerings. Since then, it has expanded to include other training software modules. Pluralsight has maintained an active expansion policy of acquisitions, buying Orlando-based Code School in 2015 for $36 million, Adobe software training company Train Simple in 2016, and earlier this year announced the purchase of GitPrime for $170 million.

Despite Pluralsight’s active expansion, and strong niche it holds in the business training world, the company has been posting heavy earnings losses despite rising revenues. Q2 saw revenues of $75 million, up 41% year-over-year, but an EPS loss of 6 cents per share. The Q3 numbers were $82 million in revenue and EPS loss of 8 cents. The Q3 free cash flow came in at a disturbing figure of negative $6.6 million.