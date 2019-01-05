3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

The S&P 500 teetered on the brink of a bear market at the end of 2018, and over half of the index's individual stocks had already fallen by 20% or more. That downturn, which was exacerbated by escalating trade tensions with China and clashes between President Trump and the Fed, caused many investors to flee toward conservative stocks that fare better during bear markets.

I don't think investors should abandon all their growth stocks yet, but it's prudent to hedge your portfolio with bear-market-friendly stocks that pay consistent dividends. Here are three stocks that fit the bill: General Mills (NYSE: GIS), Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM), and Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO).

General Mills

General Mills' massive portfolio of packaged foods includes Cheerios, Yoplait, and Haagen Dazs. The company has struggled to generate consistent sales growth in recent years as consumers have shifted toward healthier products and local brands, but it's been acquiring other brands -- like organic food maker Annie's and premium pet food products maker Blue Buffalo -- to counter that slowdown.

General Mills expects flat to 1% growth in organic sales this year, and for its reported revenues -- boosted by the Blue Buffalo acquisition -- to rise 9%-10% on a constant currency basis. It expects its constant currency adjusted EPS to be flat to down 3%.

Those growth rates seem soft, but General Mills' organic sales and earnings growth could improve over the long term after it fully integrates Blue Buffalo's recession-resistant business. An economic downturn could also cause customers to pivot from pricier brands back toward General Mills' more affordable products.

Until that happens, General Mills investors can hold the stock and collect a forward dividend of 5%. General Mills has raised that dividend annually for 14 straight years, and it spent just 57% of its free cash flow (FCF) on those payments over the past 12 months. General Mills' high yield and its low forward P/E of 12 should limit its downside potential when the bear finally bites.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, the second largest publicly traded tobacco maker in the world, was spun off from Altria (NYSE: MO) over a decade ago. PMI sells its flagship Marlboro cigarettes and other brands overseas, while Altria remains in the US.

This means that PMI can expand in countries with higher smoking rates and avoid tighter regulations in the US, but it remains heavily exposed to fluctuating exchange rates and regional economic headwinds.

Shipments of PMI's traditional cigarettes declined in recent quarters, but it offsets those declines with price hikes, lower manufacturing costs, and other cost-cutting initiatives. It's also expanding its IQOS lineup of heated tobacco products to offset its weaker shipments of traditional cigarettes.