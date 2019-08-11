3 Safe Haven Defense and Aerospace Stocks to Buy

On August 8, J.P. Morgan released a report that presented opportunities for investors despite heightened tensions regarding the trade war. Top analyst, Seth Seifman, writes, “Defense is a haven again. Defense stocks have outperformed recently due in part to their relative immunity to macroeconomic risks, including China trade, falling interest rates and currency fluctuation.”

Amid all the economic uncertainty, defense and aerospace stocks have generally held up. For example, Raytheon Company (RTN) gained 4% in the last five days and Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) is up 1.5% over the same time period.

Using TipRanks, we found 3 stocks in the defense and aerospace sector that analysts believe represent compelling investment opportunities.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

The first stock on our list is military shipbuilding company, Huntington Ingalls. Despite its underperformance at the beginning of 2019, Seifman believes HII has pulled off a turnaround.

“The stock has recovered from other earnings disappointments this year, and with the long-term outlook little changed, risk-reward looks attractive,” he wrote in the report.

HII has a backlog of contracts worth $40 billion, assuming all the contracts are executed. The company is also expecting to get a boost from the Navy’s increased need for unmanned undersea vehicles. “Overall, we think unmanned space is going to fundamentally change the Navy going forward. The intent to try to make ships more lethal, from the Navy standpoint, is something we’re paying closer attention to,” CEO Mike Petters said on August 1.

Investors got good news that same day when HII announced that its John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier would launch later this year, several months ahead of schedule.

Alembic Global analyst, Peter Skibitski, agrees that despite a lackluster performance in Q2, HII represents a compelling investment opportunity. On August 5, he upgraded the stock to a Buy stating, “The stock's pullback following the company's Q2 report an opportunity for investors.” Skibitski boasts an 82% success rate and gets an average return of 19% per rating.

Five-star analyst, Robert Spingarn, thinks that HII’s long-term growth narrative remains unchanged. On August 2, he reiterated his Buy rating and lowered the price target from $252 to $241. Despite the price target cut, Spingarn believes share prices could surge by 15% over the next twelve months. The Credit Suisse analyst has a 70% success rate and a 17% average return per rating.

The rest of the Street is bullish on this defense stock. HII has a ‘Strong Buy’ analyst consensus and a $246 average price target, suggesting 17% upside potential.