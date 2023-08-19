3 SC locales are among the ‘most envied suburban lifestyles’ in the US, ranking shows. Here’s why

South Carolina is a favored Southern destination for vacationers and part-time and full-time residents. However previously, several places in the state were considered by many to only be ideal areas for living in temporarily rather than the rest of their lives.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, living arrangements and expectations were different. Populated metropolitan areas like New York City, San Francisco, and Miami were seen as the ideal places to live.

Since then, it seems, priorities in living standards and the preferred atmosphere have begun to change — or perhaps some decided to switch to a slower pace of life.

An influx of people have reportedly moved away from major cities and more flexible work arrangements have taken place in some places of employment. These factors seem to have spurred the appeal of suburban lifestyles.

A study conducted by U.S. News & World Report found that many Americans moved to the South in 2021, a shift often influenced by the pandemic.

The data is “indicative of COVID-19’s impact on domestic migration patterns, with 2021 bringing an acceleration of moves to smaller, mid-sized towns and cities,” Michael Stoll, an economist and public policy professor at the University of California—Los Angeles, said in a written statement included with the report. “We’re seeing this not only occur because of Americans’ desire to leave high density areas due to risk of infection, but also due to the transformation of how we’re able to work, with more flexibility to work remote.”

The study by the U.S. News & World report stated that South Carolina was the third most popular state that people were moving to in 2021. The Palmetto State scored a 63% overall inbound percentage.

But what are some of the most ideal places to move to in South Carolina?

Moving Feedback, a company that helps you choose your ideal moving company, has compiled a list of the 175 most ideal suburban areas with the most envied lifestyles across the country, as ranked by 3,000 Americans.

“The pandemic certainly reshaped the American dream when it comes to choosing a living environment. Our survey reveals a growing interest in suburbs that combine the tranquility and space of rural areas with the convenience and vibrancy of city life. The 175 suburbs voted in our survey exemplify the evolving aspirations of Americans in the post-pandemic era. As we continue to redefine our work and lifestyle preferences, we anticipate an ongoing shift towards these coveted suburban settings,” said Harrison Gough, from MovingFeedback.com.

From the survey, three South Carolina destinations were ranked, and the results might surprise you.

On the list, the highest ranking locale in the Palmetto State was Forrest Acres, which came in 5th place.

Forest Acres was selected as it “boasts a high median household income, upscale residential areas, and a low crime rate,” detailed the company.

“The city’s proximity to the state capital, Columbia, offers residents access to various amenities, excellent schools, and a strong local economy, all of which contribute to its reputation as an aspirational place to live,” MovingFeedback states.

The study also notes that the area was “loved for its greenery and closeness to downtown Columbia.”

The city is ranked as the number one best place to live in Columbia with an A+ grade score, according to Niche.com.

“Forest Acres is in Richland County and is one of the best places to live in South Carolina. Living in Forest Acres offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In Forest Acres there are a lot of parks. Many young professionals and retirees live in Forest Acres and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Forest Acres are highly rated,” Niche.com notes.

Next, although ranked further down the list at 60th, was Mount Pleasant.

Mount Pleasant scored an overall grade of an “A”on Niche.com and was also described as one of the best places to live in South Carolina as well as the best place to live in Charleston County.

The review and ranking site described the area as having a dense suburban feel, having many families and young professionals living there and cited the area as being predominantly home owners. It was also included that residents tend to lean toward more conservative political views and that the area includes a lot of restaurants, coffee shops and parks.

The public schools in Mount Pleasant are also highly rated.

Lastly, The South Carolina locale of Daniel Island made the list as one of the most ideal suburban areas with the most envied lifestyles across the country to live in.

Daniel Island is a 4,000-acre island that is also found in Charleston County.

The island features a myriad of amenities such as a variety of shops, restaurants, local parks and schools.

“Daniel Island is also home to some of the best amenities in the Lowcountry. From world-class golf courses and tennis facilities to retail centers and restaurants, there’s something for everyone here. And if you’re looking for a little more excitement, downtown Charleston is just a short drive away,” detailed Century 21.

The real estate company also cited the “breathtaking scenery” of the suburban Lowcountry destination as well as the friendly and welcoming locals as some of the best points of the area and primary reasons people wish to move to the island.

As for the top 10 best suburban areas with the most envied lifestyles across the country to live in, according to the survey:

Calabasas, California Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida Huntington Bay, New York SouthPark, North Carolina Forest Acres, South Carolina Sugar Land, Texas Alpharetta, Georgia Alamo Heights, Texas Mercer Island, Washington McLean, Virgina