3 SC men arrested after human remains found in shallow grave

Three people have been charged in connection to human remains being found in a shallow grave in South Carolina.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It was June 30, when the daughter of Graniteville man John T. Belote,39, reported him missing, according to an incident report obtained by WJBF.

Belote’s daughter reportedly told Aiken County Sheriff’s Office that the last time she spoke to Belote was June 28.

WBJF reports that Belote told his daughter he’d gotten into an argument with his ex-girlfriend’s father, Donald Britton, 51. Family and friends told WJBF that Belote intended to confront him before his disappearance.

TRENDING STORIES:

On July 14, just before 2:30 p.m., Aiken County deputies along with the Aiken County Coroner’s Office reportedly began an investigation after locating a body found buried in a shallow grave on Wendy Lane near the southwestern property boundary of Aiken State Park.

“Information that was provided to our investigators led them to one burial site. And as their investigation continued on, it led to a second secondary burial site,” Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office told WJBF.

Over a week later, on July 22, Aiken County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Belote, through DNA testing, WJBF said.

WJBF states that an autopsy performed in Newbery, South Caroline revealed that the 39-year-old cause of death was due to multiple gunshot wounds.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Britton, Thomas Guinn, 30, and Cody Wooten all face charges in connection with the removal of human remains. Wooten was recently released from jail, according to WJBF.

“There was sufficient probable cause and information that led to these arrests. We know that they are connected to that deceased person, where those remains were buried and then moved to another location,” Abdullah shared with WJBF.

IN OTHER NEWS: