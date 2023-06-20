3 scenarios probably cover what happened to the Titanic submersible, experts say. Only 1 has much chance of survival.

A shot of the Titanic wreck in 1996. Xavier Desmier/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Rescuers are racing to find a submersible that went missing with five people on board.

The crew, who were on a tour by OceanGate Expeditions, could lose oxygen by Thursday afternoon.

Here are three likely scenarios of what could have happened, according to experts.

An extensive search and rescue effort is underway after a tourist submersible, carrying five people, went missing while on a dive mission to the Titanic shipwreck on Sunday morning.

The 23,000-pound Titan vessel, owned by OceanGate Expeditions, went off the radar around one hour and 45 minutes into its descent off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, according to the US Coast Guard.

The crew — which includes a British billionaire adventurer and a father and son from Pakistan — may run out of oxygen on Thursday afternoon, Eastern Standard Time, experts predict.

As the rescue efforts continue, here are three scenarios of what could have happened.

1. Titan may be bobbing around on the surface, waiting to be found

This would be the "best-case scenario," Stefan B. Williams, Professor of marine robotics at the University of Sydney, whose lab run and designs uncrewed submersibles, told Insider.

Williams said that there is a possibility that the device the Titan used to communicate with its support ship, the Polar Prince, somehow failed and that it has already resurfaced and is now waiting to be found.

"That's a possibility, but presumably, at the end of the dive, the vessel would've surfaced as expected," Williams said. "That's seeming increasingly unlikely as time goes past."

Vessels like Titan are usually designed to either drop weights or inflate floaters automatically to bring them back to the surface if something goes wrong, Williams added.

Retired Navy Read Admiral Chris Parry told Sky News that if the vessel had come to the surface, it "would have been found by now."

The dive of the Titan submersible usually takes about eight hours, including the descent and ascent, according to OceanGates' website.

At the time of writing, the US Coast Guard has already searched an area "about the size of Connecticut" but has had no luck, CNN reported.

A shot of the type of submersible used by OceanGate Expeditions. OceanGate

2. It has suffered a 'catastrophic implosion'

If the submersible has not bobbed back up to the surface, there's likely been a "catastrophic failure," said Williams.

That could be due to a leak or a power failure. There's also a chance a small fire from an electrical short circuit may have compromised the vehicle's electronic systems, which are used for navigation and control of the vessel, said Williams in a blog post about the submersible.

The worst case scenario is that the pressure hull was breached, leading to a "catastrophic implosion," Williams said. "It would happen quite quickly, and if there would be little chance of surviving," he added.

3. It has become tangled in the wreckage of the Titanic

Two experts said that another likely scenario is that the Titan could have become tangled in the wreckage of the Titanic, which lies at about 12,500 feet underwater.

Titan, which is powered by electric thrusters, can carry five people to a depth of 13,123 feet, according to the OceanGate website.

Frank Owen, a retired Royal Australian Navy official and submarine escape and rescue project director, told The Guardian that the wreckage on the ocean floor "is surrounded by debris from the disaster more than a century ago."

"There are parts of it all over the place. It's dangerous," he said.

It is unclear, however, whether the submersible even made it to the wreckage in the first place.

A seabed floor rescue is very difficult

In any case, a rescue from the ocean floor would be very difficult, Alistair Greig, a professor of marine engineering at University College London, told The Guardian.

"There are very few vessels that can get that deep, and certainly not divers," he said.

Williams added that it may be difficult for the rescue team to even spot the submersible ship from the surface, as their sonars won't be able to pick it out from the debris and uneven terrain on the seabed.

Whatever the circumstances of Titan's disappearance are, there is no doubt that if the vessel is still intact and its passengers are still alive, those trapped inside are trying to survive in a "pretty tough environment," Williams told Insider.

Without life support systems, the submarine could become very cold — the water temperature outside is near freezing, said Williams. Passengers also typically take only a sandwich and a bottle of water on the submersible, and there are no onboard toilets, science journalist David Pogue, who was on the submersible last year, said in an interview with News Nation.

David Gallo, a senior advisor for Strategic Initiatives at RMS Titanic, told CNN that dwindling oxygen levels and fighting the cold are the primary concerns for the passenger's safety at this point.

"The water is very deep — two miles plus. It's like a visit to another planet, it's not what people think it is. It is a sunless, cold environment and high pressure," Gallo said.

Read the original article on Insider