3 science-backed benefits of weighted blankets for relaxation and sleep

Lia Tabackman,Alisa RuBash
GettyImages 606353439
Weighted blankets can help you sleep at night.

  • Weighted blanket benefits include easing anxiety, improving sleep, and reducing symptoms of ADHD. 

  • Weighted blankets use deep pressure touch, a therapeutic method that calms the central nervous system. 

  • Be sure to buy a weighted blanket that's no more than 10% of your body weight because if it's too heavy it can interfere with breathing. 

Curling up with a blanket is a fundamental relaxation strategy for many of us. Babies are swaddled in blankets as soon as they are born, children wrap themselves up before sleeping, and adults while relaxing on the couch. 

Weighted blankets are a special therapeutic blanket that can help you relax and possibly achieve better sleep. Here's what you need to know about the benefits of using weighted blankets. 

What are weighted blankets? 

Weighted blankets are heavier blankets used for therapeutic purposes. They have internal pockets filled with beads or pellets and typically weigh between five and 30 pounds. The blankets are engineered to evenly distribute weight and pressure across your body, stimulating the sensation of cuddling or hugging. 

These blankets are a form of deep pressure touch, a therapeutic method that uses pressure to relax the nervous system. Deep pressure touch can be applied through touching, hugging, swaddling, holding, or the use of weighted garments.

In fact, researchers have found deep pressure therapy is an effective way to reduce anxiety and sleep disorders and might help to reduce some symptoms of ADHD. 

1. Weighted blankets can reduce anxiety

 

Anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the US and can manifest as feelings of extreme worry or fear about everyday situations.

Anxiety is often treated with prescription drugs or psychotherapy, but new research shows weighted blankets may also help. 

A small 2020 study examined the effects of weighted blankets on patients in a psychiatric hospital and found patients who used a 14-pound weighted blanket, 20-pound weighted blanket, or 5-pound weighted lap pad experienced a significant decrease in self-reported anxiety compared to patients who did not use a weighted blanket.  

"The pressure applied by weighted blankets activates your parasympathetic nervous system which lowers your heart rate when you start feeling anxious and slows high energy functions down," says Brian Wind, PhD, a clinical psychologist and adjunct professor at Vanderbilt University. 

The parasympathetic nervous system is responsible for the body's "rest and digest" processes and is activated when you are calm, resting, or eating. It decreases respiration and heart rate and induces a state of relaxation. 

"The 'weight' pressure on the body can help with the release of neurotransmitters like serotonin which can create a calming sensation, allowing you to relax," says Janette Nesheiwat, MD, a family and emergency doctor and the Medical Director at CityMD. 

2. Weighted blankets can improve sleep 

 

One-third of US adults report getting less than the recommended amount of sleep, which is seven to nine hours. Lack of sleep can increase a person's risk of chronic diseases, like:

Weighted blankets are a simple, drug-free method to treat insomnia, a disorder that can make it hard to fall or stay asleep. 

A small 2015 study found patients with chronic insomnia between the ages of 20 and 66 slept longer and moved less in their sleep when using a weighted blanket. Patients reported they found it easier to settle down and sleep when using the blanket and felt more refreshed in the morning. 

Researchers concluded weighted blankets can be a complementary tool alongside other therapies to improve sleep quality in patients with insomnia. 

"The pressure from weighted blankets can lower your heart rate and breathing rate which prepares your body for sleep. It can also stimulate the production of melatonin which aids sleep," says Wind. 

3. Weighted blankets might help ADHD symptoms

 

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a mental health condition marked by a consistent pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity. People with ADHD often have trouble staying focused on tasks, staying still, or thinking through decisions. 

While there is a lack of studies examining the effect of weighted blankets on ADHD, a small 2014 study found children with ADHD who wore weighted vests weighing 10% of their body weight saw significant improvements in inattention, speed of mental processing and responding, ability to stay on task, and fidgeting compared to participants who wore unweighted vests. No significant improvements were found in impulse control or automatic vocalizations. 

Because the study used weighted vests, more research is needed to determine if weighted blankets can have a similar effect. 

Are there any risks of using a weighted blanket? 

Weighted blankets are relatively low-risk, but it's important to choose the appropriate weight. The general consensus is weighted blankets should be approximately 10% of a person's body weight. 

"It is also recommended that people with obstructive sleep apnea and asthma avoid weighted blankets as it can disrupt breathing," Wind says. "Weighted blankets are also not recommended for those with claustrophobia as it can create a feeling of tightness."

Insider's takeaway 

Weighted blankets are a safe, non-pharmacological tool that can help stimulate feelings of relaxation and calm and might help you get a better night's sleep. Weighted blankets can help manage symptoms of multiple mental health disorders, particularly when used as a complementary treatment alongside other therapies. 

