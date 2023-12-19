3 seasons of ‘Warrior' picked up by Netflix after Max cancellation

[Source]

Max has reportedly canceled “Warrior,” leaving the martial arts drama with three seasons that will soon head to Netflix.

A new home: Based on an original concept by Bruce Lee, “Warrior” premiered on Cinemax in 2019 and continued its third season on Max. After the finale in August, Netflix picked up all three seasons and is expected to debut them in February, according to Deadline.

Future prospects: Set in the late 1800s, “Warrior” follows Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), a martial arts prodigy who moves from China to San Francisco and becomes a hatchet man for Hop Wei, one of the most powerful tongs in Chinatown. Sources told Deadline that if the series performs well on Netflix, a fourth season could be on the horizon.

Reactions: The cancelation at Max reportedly released cast members from their contracts, complicating any potential efforts to bring them back for a new season. Koji, Olivia Cheng (Ah Toy), Jason Tobin (Young Jun) and Dianne Doan (Mai Ling) all shared about the show's move to Netflix on their Instagram.

Meanwhile, series creator Jonathan Tropper and co-executive producer Shannon Lee saw the move as a new shot at life. Tropper told Deadline that “Warrior” is a show that “simply refuses to die,” while Lee recognized her father’s presence in its resilience, saying “with Bruce Lee in our corner, our indomitable spirit is REAL!”

