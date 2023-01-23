3 secret microwave tricks to help you perfectly heat up those leftovers

When you have a busy work or school week, reheating leftovers or pre-made meals in the microwave can be the fastest and easiest way to have a quick meal. Heck, even if you aren't busy and you just like convenience, the microwave can be your saving grace. While the microwave isn't always the best way to reheat something it certainly is a time saver.

If you do end up using it, why not get the most out of your microwave? These tips will help you get the most out of your microwave and make your reheated food tha better.

Check the power settings

All microwaves have a power setting. A high power setting can make heating your food faster, but also can leave your meal with hot and cold spots. Cooking meals on a low power level for longer can help you more evenly heat up your food.

Put your food in a ring

Another way to avoid uneven heating, is to create a ring on your plate with your leftovers. Push your food, like pasta to the edges of a plate, in a ring, leaving the middle of the plate empty. This can help avoid a cold spot in the middle of your food.

Moisture can help

One way to help get the most out of your microwave is to adjust the moisture of the food you're heating up. To avoid drying food out, you can cover it with a damp paper towel, or sprinkle some water directly on it. Alternatively, if you want something crispier or drier, you can cook the food on top of a dry paper towel.

More problems, solved

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Microwave oven tips to help you reheat those leftovers to perfection