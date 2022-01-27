3 sentenced in Dayton home invasion that killed 2

Jan. 27—Three Dayton men were sentenced in connection to a December 2019 home invasion when two people were shot and killed.

Daylequan Arnold, 25; Deon Harris Jr., 29; and King Turner, 23; were sentenced to at least 28 years in prison this week.

Arnold was sentenced to 28 years to life according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office. He previously pleaded guilty aggravated murder in October.

Harris was sentenced to 41 years to life in prison Wednesday after a jury found him guilty of murder, aggravated burglary, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability earlier this month.

Turner was sentenced to 77 years to life Wednesday. He was found guilty of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated burglary, felonious assault and heaving weapons while under disability.

A fourth suspect, Malik Ogletree, previously pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and tampering with evidence, according to the prosecutor's office. He was sentenced on Jan. 14 to 24 years to life in prison.

Police responded Dec. 21, 2019, to a reported shooting in the 900 block of Ethel Avenue in Dayton. When they arrived, they found a deceased man, later identified as Frankie McGee Jr., who had been shot multiple times, according to the prosecutor's office. Officers found a second shooting victim in another room. Christopher Huntley was transported to the hospital, but died form his injuries on Dec. 28, 2019.