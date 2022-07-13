3 sentenced for defrauding Commerce bank of $1.2 million

Jul. 13—COMMERCE, Okla. — Three defendants indicted for defrauding First State Bank of Commerce of $1.2 million have pleaded guilty and been sentenced, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

Two 53-year-old cattle dealers, John T. Linthicum and Douglas T. Mayfield, and bank employee Angela G. Asbell, 61, were charged with conducting a check-kiting scheme that deprived the bank of that amount between October 2016 and January 2017, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

All three pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit bank fraud in U.S. District Court in Tulsa and were sentenced this year.

Linthicum was sentenced in January to 27 months in a federal prison to be followed by five years of supervised release. Asbell was sentenced Thursday to five months in a federal prison, with five months of home detention and three years of supervised release. Mayfield was sentenced in June to six months of home detention to be followed by three years of supervised release.

The U.S. attorney's office said Linthicum, who was experiencing cash flow issues in his cattle business, initiated the scheme by having Mayfield write insufficiently funded checks to him on Mayfield's accounts at another bank.

Several times Mayfield provided Linthicum blank checks and Linthicum filled in the amounts payable to himself. Those checks ranged from $100,000 to $375,000, even though both men knew Mayfield did not have the funds to cover those checks, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Asbell, who was a cashier and branch manager at the bank and maintained books for Linthicum's cattle business, improperly authorized credit for the checks knowing they were bogus and authorized Linthicum to wire funds and buy cashier's checks based on the fictitious credit balances created in his account by the bogus checks, the U.S. attorney's office said.