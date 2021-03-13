3 sentenced on felony charges in Southeast District Court

Mar. 13—Three people were sentenced on felony charges recently in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Levi Guthmiller, 28, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class C felony, reckless endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor, and driving while license or privilege is suspended, a Class B misdemeanor.

Guthmiller was accused of fleeing or attempting to elude a police vehicle or peace officer with a previous conviction in 2018, recklessly creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury and operating a motor vehicle while his operator's license was suspended on Oct. 15.

Judge Troy LeFevre sentenced Guthmiller to 30 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for five days served. Guthmiller was placed on 18 months supervised probation and ordered to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee and $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by one year in jail and a $3,000 fine. A Class B misdemeanor is punishable by 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.

Kyle Johnson, 32, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to burglary and theft of property, Class C felonies.

Johnson was accused of entering a building to commit theft and taking property with an aggregated value of more than $1,000 and less than $10,000 on Dec. 27.

LeFevre sentenced Johnson to 120 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for 29 days served. Johnson was placed on 18 months supervised probation and ordered to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment, $4,684 restitution and $25 victim-witness fee.

Dylan Marsolek, 21, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class B felony, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, Class C felonies.

Story continues

Marsolek was accused of possessing methamphetamine with intent to deliver, scales and rubber bands for use with controlled substances other than marijuana and syringes intended for use with methamphetamine with a previous conviction in 2018 on April 9.

LeFevre sentenced Marsolek to 20 months in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for 24 days served. Marsolek was placed on 18 months supervised probation and ordered to pay a $650 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class B felony is punishable by 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.