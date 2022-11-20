3 sentenced for part in illegal drug ring that distributed methamphetamine in Georgia

Three people involved in an illegal drug ring that distributed methamphetamine in southwest Georgia were sentenced to prison on Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Justice.

Matthew Bridges, 29, Terrance Battle, 41, and Quannesha Gatling, 27 — all of Albany — were given varying sentences for their roles in the drug ring.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents used a confidential informant to help in this case. Investigators performed several controlled buys of methamphetamine and heroin.

On Oct. 30, Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies, working with GBI agents, initiated stopped three cars driven by Bridges, Battle and Gatling, who were returning from the Atlanta area. Law enforcement found about 10 kilograms of methamphetamine and approximately 3 pounds of marijuana in Gatling’s car.

Bridges was sentenced to 293 months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release after he previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Battle was sentenced to 240 months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release after he previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Gatling was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison, to be followed by two years of supervised release after she previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

“The distribution of harmful illegal drugs like methamphetamine is contributing to the addiction and death of many people,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “Our office is working with law enforcement to prevent the most dangerous drugs from hitting the streets and hold dealers accountable for their crimes.”

