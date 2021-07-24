3 sentenced for 'series of stick-ups with a gun' in Butler, Hamilton counties

Jul. 24—Three Hamilton men were sentenced Thursday for a series of store robberies in Butler and Hamilton counties, the Butler County Prosecutor's Office said.

The three were sentenced by Butler County Common Pleas Judge Keith Spaeth for working together to rob six stores, including four in Hamilton, during October and January.

The trio robbed DAS Mart on Grand Boulevard in Hamilton on Oct. 30; the Circle K on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton and Riverview Market on North B Street in Hamilton on Jan. 19; the BP on Montgomery Road in Sycamore Twp. and Sunoco on Salem Road in Anderson Twp. on Jan. 20; and the Shell Gas Station on Dixie Highway in Hamilton on Jan. 24.

Brady Dawson, 19, was sentenced to 17 to 22.5 years on two aggravated robberies and two three-year gun specifications; Joshua Hatfield, 18, was sentenced to 9 to 13.5 years on two aggravated robberies and Malaki Bond, 19, received 14 to 19.5 years on one aggravated robbery and a three-year gun specification.

After the three were indicted by a Butler County grand jury in March, Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said they were involved in "a series of stick-ups with a gun that will carry serious consequences for these defendants. They are awfully young to be facing that much trouble."

Butler County Assistant Prosecutor Brad Burress said the police department in Hamilton and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office should be "commended" for their efforts involving these defendants.