3 seriously injured, including minor, in Kansas City crash Monday afternoon: Police

Three people, including a minor, were seriously injured in a crash in Kansas City’s Western Blue Township on Monday afternoon, according to police.

Officers were dispatched around 4:50 p.m. to 23rd Street Trafficway and Stark Avenue on a two-vehicle collision, according to a written statement from Kansas City police.

A driver and juvenile passenger in a Chevrolet Suburban were taken to the hospital, where the juvenile remained in critical condition Monday night. The driver of a Ford F-150 remained in serious condition, according to police.

Further details of those injured were not immediately disclosed by police.

Police investigators determined the Suburban left the roadway for an unknown reason while eastbound on 23rd Street Trafficway.

Its driver over-corrected, police said, then slid across the center median into the wrong direction of traffic. The F-150 hit the Suburban on its passenger side, police said.

Police continued to investigate the crash Monday night.