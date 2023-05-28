3 shooting incidents headline Memorial Day weekend violence in Atlanta

Overnight and into early Sunday morning, the Atlanta Police Department responded to multiple shootings, including some involving teenagers or juveniles.

According to APD, reports of shots fired on Windsor Street led to officers finding two victims with gunshot wounds who had been taken to the hospital.

When officers went there to speak with the victims, they found a 27-year-old man and a 19-year-old, who were both shot.

Both victims from the Windsor Street incident were “alert, conscious and breathing,” according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Several hours later, APD went to Grady Memorial Hospital after police received a separate report of someone arriving with a gunshot wound.

At Grady, officers found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound. Police said he was alert, conscious and breathing.

APD’s preliminary investigation into the 17-year-old’s shooting “indicates that a verbal dispute escalated to a road rage incident” on Delmar Lane, where the victim and a suspect reportedly exchanged gunfire.

This investigation is also ongoing.

In a third shooting incident, police were “flagged down on Hank Aaron Drive” by a group of people who told officers that someone had been shot.

Police went to a vehicle where they found a 23-year-old man who was shot and said he was alert, conscious and breathing.

APD’s preliminary investigation found that the victim had been shot near Amal Drive while parked and in his car.

Police said the victim was approached “by an unknown male suspect who brandished a firearm and then shot him.”

Investigators went to the scene to determine the circumstances of the incident, which remains under investigation.

According to APD, all three incidents are under investigation.

