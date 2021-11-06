3 shooting victims in Reading transported to hospital

Nov. 6—Three people were found shot Saturday morning in the 400 block of North 12th Street, according to emergency reports.

The initial call went out to a city ambulance crew shortly after 4 a.m. for a gunshot victim in front of a house in the block. A short time later, a second victim was reported.

The victims, one male and one female, reportedly suffered gunshot wounds to the legs.

While crews were working, they learned of a third victim farther along in the block, more than a few houses away, according to reports.

They also learned that a police officer had transported that victim to Reading Hospital, according to reports.

Further details were unavailable. This story will be updated.