3 shootings in 5 hours: Police investigating unrelated shootings that left four injured

The Lafayette Police Department is investigating three separate shootings on the northside, each of which left at least one person injured.

The three Tuesday night shootings are still under investigation, department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a release. The three cases are "not believed to be related," she said.

Police were first called at 7:42 p.m. to a shooting in the 600 block of Pershing Street, which is between East Simcoe Street and Carmel Drive. A man who had been shot once told officers he was shot by two unknown men, Green said. The man was taken to a local hospital.

At 7:46 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of General Macarthur Street, about a third of a mile from Pershing Street. Two people were shot and taken to a local hospital. They told investigators they were standing around when they heard gunshots and realized they were shot, Green said.

The third shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Verdun Street, which is about a third of a mile from the first shooting. A woman told officers she was shot by an unknown person through her front door, Green said. The woman was taken to a local hospital.

Arrests have not yet been made in any of the shootings. Anyone with information about either shooting should call the department at 337-291-8617 or anonymously call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Shootings in Lafayette: Police investigate three separate cases