3 shootings in less than an hour leave 2 men dead, another woman injured in McDonough

McDonough police say three separate shootings that killed two men and injured another woman are likely all connected.

Investigators said they were first called out to the area around Lemon Place around 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 9 for a report of a person shot. When they arrived on the scene, they found a woman who had multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Within minutes of arriving at that shooting, McDonough police were called out to Fairview Drive, where they found a man shot to death.

TRENDING STORIES:

While officers were investigating that shooting, another one was reported shortly before 1 a.m. along Bridges Road. Police said they found another man dead from multiple gunshot wounds that appeared to be the result of a drive-by shooting.

Police said they believe all three shootings are connected. Anyone with information in these cases is asked to call McDonough Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 470-878-1091 or email detectives at wposs@mcdonoughga.org.

IN OTHER NEWS: