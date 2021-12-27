3 shot, 1 dead in 3 separate shootings in Aurora
Police in Aurora are investigating three separate shootings that left one man dead and wounded two others Saturday night and into early Sunday morning.
Police in Aurora are investigating three separate shootings that left one man dead and wounded two others Saturday night and into early Sunday morning.
A 24-year-old UPS driver had no idea that the kind 20-second message he left for a new mother on her video doorbell would result in […]
The home will be picked up and moved 3 miles this week.
In Woburn, Massachusetts, multiple vehicles were spotted off the road on Montvale Avenue near Wood Street following freezing rain on Christmas morning.
WPBF's Steve King has the details.
The parakeets were said to be crammed together in just seven cages and barely able to move.
Given your wish list, you are headed for a major city or its suburbs unless you are OK with some compromises. Finally, it also rated highly when I turned to MarketWatch’s “Where Should I Retire” tool.
Hoda Kotb and fiancé Joel Schiffman were joined by their daughters Haley, 4, and Hope, 2, on Christmas Day, alongside the Today co-anchor's mother and sister
Nearly all the stained glass at Our Savior Lutheran Church was bashed in on Friday morning, with damages estimated to be more than $100,000.
A woman who police say shoplifted from a Rite Aid store in Venice was captured on video carrying a large pickaxe leaving customers concerned for their safety.
In her dreams, Eveline Zagre believes her two sets of twins share premonitions and make demands of her -- buy a chicken, beg for money. The 30-year-old mother of five is raising 3-year-old twin girls and 13-year-old twin boys in Burkina Faso – one of the West African countries where twins are revered for having special powers, like healing the sick, warding off danger, bringing financial prosperity and predicting the future. The majority-Muslim country, with its strong cultural embrace of the supernatural, regards twins as the children of spirits, and the mothers of twins as specially picked to bear them.
Two people were arrested this week for child endangerment. Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies found four children inside a residence that was “extremely dirty.” Some of the children were covered in feces and locked inside a room without clothes.
Pope Francis bemoaned Italy's plunging birthrate on Sunday, warning that the decline represented a threat to the future of the country. Births in Italy last year hit their lowest level since the unification of the nation in 1861, the national statistics office said this month, with the figure falling for a 12th consecutive year. "The demographic winter is a real worry, at least here in Italy," the pope said in his weekly address in front of St. Peter's Basilica.
Sheriff David Hutchinson, Hennepin County's top cop, said he understands why some community groups have called for his resignation after his drunk driving accident and arrest Dec. 8. He is quick to admit what he did was inexcusable, but said he has no plans to give up the last two years of his term. "Getting sober has helped me regain my drive to serve the people of Hennepin County to the best ...
Nick Cannon celebrated the holiday season with photos that captured sweet moments of him with his kids, including a heartwarming pic of him with his late 5-month-old son, Zen.
Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Dylan Dreyer proved that not all holidays are as picture-perfect as they seem.
Just a few weeks prior to the deadly storm. In September, Jason’s grandfather died after a month-long battle with COVID-19. Ashley took charge.
The pandemic briefly renewed efforts to curb an infamous Indian habit - spitting in public.
Two students who allegedly dressed up as Ku Klux Klan members for Halloween have been indicted on charges of an assault on a Black teen […]
The desperate mom pulled into a gas station looking for help.
A reader admonishes carolers to get the punctuation (and therefore meaning) right on 'God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen.'