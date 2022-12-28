3 shot, 1 dead in separate shootings miles apart in DeKalb County, police confirm

Four people have been shot in a matter of hours just a few miles apart from one another, DeKalb County police have confirmed.

Officers responded to the Budgetel Inn on Gus Place Wednesday afternoon where they found two people who had been shot.

One of the victims has been pronounced dead. The other was taken to the hospital. There is no word on that victim’s condition.

The dead victim’s identity has not been released.

NewsChopper 2 flew over Gulf American Inns near the Budgetel Inn where they found at least a dozen SWAT officers conducting an investigation. It is unclear what connection the second motel has.

Just over three miles away, police were called to a second shooting outside of Touchdown Wings on Flakes Mill Road.

Two more people were found with gunshot wounds at the restaurant.

Police say both victims were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their current conditions.

Details on what led up to both shootings are extremely limited.

Investigators have not released any details about possible motives or suspects in either.

