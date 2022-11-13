3 shot, 1 fatally, outside Manhattan event space outside New York City park

NEW YORK — Three people were shot, one fatally, outside an event space a half-block from High Line park in Chelsea, police said Sunday.

The victims include an off-duty assistant deputy warden at Rikers Island, who survived being shot in the leg, law enforcement sources said.

Shots rang out on W. 25th Street near 10th Avenue about 10:20 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Medics rushed a 42-year-old man shot multiple times to Bellevue Hospital, where he died. His name was not immediately released.

Off-duty Correction Department Assistant Deputy Warden Janae Gregg, 32, was hit in the leg.

A 37-year-old man shot in both legs went to Lenox Hill Hospital by private means. He was in stable condition Sunday morning, police said.

Gregg, an 11-year city Department of Correction veteran, told the Daily News she was attending a “meet and greet kind of event with pop-up shops and different vendors and stuff” when she was shot.

She said she first met the other victims at the event and that she believes she wasn’t an intended target.

“I met them that night. (The victim) just so happened to walk over. And then the shots went off,” Gregg said. “I don’t know the victim. I didn’t say a word to him the whole night. I didn’t know (any of) them previously before the event took place.”

The shooting happened outside Lavan 541, an event space and gallery described on its website as “the perfect space for corporate conferences, production launches, pop up activations, fashion presentations, social and non profit events as well as photo and film shoots.”

It wasn’t clear if the victims attended an event there or somewhere else before being shot.

“Nothing happened suspicious that night or I would have left,” Gregg said as she recuperated from her wound.

“I’m good,” she said. “I’m in good spirits. A little sore but I’m good.”

Police have made no arrests.

