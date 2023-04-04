3 shot, 1 killed, residents on edge in Covington neighborhood where body was discovered

A triple shooting has neighbors on edge in Covington.

Investigators say they found a man shot dead inside a parked car in a quiet subdivision on Woodcreek Court.

They believe two other shooting victims managed to get to the hospital by private vehicles.

The first call came from Piedmont Newton Hospital around 3:27 p.m. Monday.

Officials say a man showed up with critical gunshot wounds.

Investigators were then led to an abandoned car on Woodcreek Court where they found another man dead inside of an abandoned car.

Earl Payne says his wife called 911 early that day reporting a suspicious car with black tint in front of their home.

“She saw a strange black car with the glasses blacked out so you couldn’t see,” Payne said. “It was parked across the street from our home. It just didn’t look right.”

Payne says moments later a white SUV pulled up directly next to the car.

“They all jumped in and they all sped off,” Payne said.

His wife had no idea that she was witnessing a crime.

“We got three different crime scenes so investigators are diligently working trying to figure out where all three of them are, who is involved and who the shooters are,” said Sgt. Jack Redflinger of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe all the victims are men in their twenties.

“It freaked my wife out,” Payne said. “It freaked me out. My granddaughter won’t even come out and talk to you because it scared her to death.”

Police say a third man walked into Northside Hospital Gwinnett with gunshot wounds hours after the initial 911 call.

Investigators say they believe that victim may be connected to this shooting case.

