3 shot, 2 in critical condition in shooting after fight breaks out in Brevard County

An investigation is underway following an early morning shooting that happened after a fight broke out in Brevard County, police said.

Melbourne police responded to a shooting call on the 800 block of East New Haven Avenue around 1:25 a.m.

Police said a fight broke out in the street which led to people shooting at each other.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

When police arrived, a large crowd had gathered, but no victims were located at the scene.

While at the original scene, officers were dispatched to the hospital after three males were dropped off with gunshot wounds.

Upon arriving at the hospital, officers stopped a car dropping off one of the victims.

Read: King Charles III coronation live updates: King, queen arrive at Buckingham Palace

Two men, who were not injured, ran from police, and were eventually caught and arrested for resisting an officer.

Other than dropping off a victim at the hospital, it is unclear at this time as to the extent of their involvement in the shooting, investigators said.

Two of the victims remain in critical condition at the hospital.

Read: Scattered showers move in across Central Florida on Saturday

Police have not identified a suspected shooter or shooters.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Melbourne Police at (321) 608-6731 or call the Central Florida Crime Line at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

Read: Volusia Sheriff enacts zero-tolerance special event zone for unpermitted ‘Orange Crush’ event

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.