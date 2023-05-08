Alleged dispute between group of men in Northwest Atlanta leads to two dead, 1 injured

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon that led to the death of two men, according to Channel 2 Action News reporter Michael Seiden.

A neighbor who wished to remain anonymous said he was walking home, when all of a sudden, he saw a car pull up to a home; two men got out of a vehicle, gunfire rang out and when the shots stopped, two people were dead.

The shooting happened at 641 Francis Place in Northwest Atlanta just after 6 p.m. in the front yard of this Grove Park home.

Lt. Andrew Smith of APD said when officers arrived on scene, they found two men in their 20s’ who had been shot. They were taken to Grady Hospital where they died.

Police located a third victim who had been shot in the leg, but said he is alert, conscious and breathing.

According to Lt. Smith, motive appears to stem from an argument that occurred at Center Hill Park down the street and spilled into the neighborhood where the shooting occurred.

The neighbor who observed the shooting told Channel 2 Action News he noticed a guy get out with a mask on and a gun beside his thigh. He then allegedly ran around the car and the next thing he heard was a lot of screaming and shots.

Police has one of the guns believed to have been used in the shooting after it had reportedly fallen under a vehicle parked on the street. The neighbor found it and handed it to investigators.

