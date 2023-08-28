3 shot at a baby shower in Indianapolis
3 shot at a baby shower in Indianapolis
'Literally the best shower head I’ve ever used': Get the shower head that over 37,000 shoppers rave about at a deep discount.
After two decades in the baby soothing industry, the doctor says he’s not done helping families get good rest.
Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington, who first shared the screen together in 2004's "Man on Fire," reunite in the new action sequel.
“The current status quo is unacceptable and won’t survive.”
Save up to 70% on Apple, Henckels, Cuisinart, Henckels, Crocs and more.
Shoppers say they've 'struck gold with this machine.'
Ty Gibbs got turned into Ryan Blaney and Blaney slammed head-on into the outside wall.
The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Washington averaged a career-high 15.7 points per game in 2022 and added 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
The 12-hour time difference from Eastern Standard Time to the Philippines has created its own set of challenges.
Gen Z creators have found their latest obsession: collecting CDs. The post Gen Z-ers are showing off their extensive CD collections on TikTok: ‘i have spotify premium and still love collecting cds’ appeared first on In The Know.
Tesla shareholders who claimed to face financial losses after CEO Elon Musk tweeted about taking the company private might be on the verge of receiving compensation from a $42.3 million fund established as part of Musk's federal securities fraud settlement. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission said 3,350 eligible claimants will share in the payout, recouping almost 52% of their losses, according to a Wednesday night court filing in the Southern District of New York Court. The compensation to investors comes several months after Musk was found not liable in a class-action securities fraud trial that explored how the CEO's now infamous “funding secured” tweet caused volatility in the stock, resulting in losses of money.
Nurses say these are just what the doctor ordered — snag a pair for just $34.
Former President Donald Trump is back on Twitter (now X) more than two years after he was banned from the platform in the aftermath of the January 6th Capitol riot.
Lounge in style with this luxe bedding adored by over 210,600 sleeping beauties.
No team has won three straight national titles since Minnesota in the 1930s.
Kia's new EV4 crossover will slot beneath the near-midsize EV6, giving Kia a smaller electric option in a marketplace full of big EVs.
"Nothing says never-ending love quite like never-ending breadsticks."
Michigan will have a first-half head coach and a second-half head coach against UNLV.
Nordstrom may have beat estimates, but it's cautious on the back half of the year and is worried about rising retail theft.