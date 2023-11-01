3 shot in Bear's Salem Woods community as Halloween trick-or-treating ended, police confirm

Three people were shot Tuesday night in Bear's Salem Woods community as Halloween trick-or-treating came to a close, New Castle County police confirmed.

Police were called to the first block of Alvin Drive just before 8 p.m. for reports of the shooting, department spokesman Cpl. Mike McNasby said. There, they found two boys ages 16 and 17 and a 20-year-old woman shot.

All were rushed to Christiana Hospital. At least two were critically injured, McNasby said.

Police are still working to determine what led to the shooting. Detectives closed several roads in the community − including Alvin Drive, Jaymar Boulevard and Emily Court − as they worked the scene.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call the agency's criminal investigations unit at 302-395-8110, or tipsters can submit information anonymously through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or at delawarecrimestoppers.com.

This is a developing story. Return to delawareonline.com for updates.

Delaware crime

Police say he killed people in Wilmington and Philadelphia. What first day of trial showed

21-year-old woman killed in Selbyville Halloween party shooting identified

Tracking gun violence in Delaware

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: 3 shot in Bear's Salem Woods community on Halloween night