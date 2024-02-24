3 shot at Cleveland restaurant, suspect in custody: Police

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Three men were shot at a restaurant on Cleveland’s east side late Saturday afternoon, the Cleveland Division of Police confirmed.

Police were called to the 12300 block of St. Clair Avenue around 4:50 p.m. for reports of a shooting at Omar’s Seafood & Grille. It is not clear where exactly the shooting took place on the property.

Three victims, ages 23, 46 and 52, were taken to the hospital after all appeared to be shot in the abdomen, police reported.

The victims’ conditions have not been released. However, police said a suspect is already in custody but did not announce any charges.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.

