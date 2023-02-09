3 shot dead locally in last week

Feb. 8—HENDERSON — Henderson Police Department officers found two men dead from gunshot wounds in a car on Gholson Avenue at approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

"At this time, we believe the individuals were shot from inside the vehicle," Police Chief Marcus Barrow said in a press release Tuesday morning. "The identity of the individuals will not be released at this time due to positive identification and notifying the families."

Later, Barrow noted that "we are working this case as an independent investigation until we have evidence that dictates otherwise."

Police are urging those with information about the incident to contact Henderson-Vance Crime Stoppers at 252-492-1925, through the P3 Tips app or through Facebook or Instagram.

The discovery Tuesday followed a fatal Feb. 3 shooting in which Vance County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home invasion on 100 Kelly Road that left Jay Edwards Davis Jr. deceased and two residents of the home wounded. Later, the Sheriff Office's Criminal Investigations Division and SBI found that Davis was one of the perpetrators in the home invasion. "Other individuals who are believed to have entered the residence with Davis and shot at the victims are currently being sought by the [VCSO]," Sheriff Curtis Brame said in a press release Tuesday morning. "This incident is believed to be isolated and the victims appeared to have been targeted."

The two residents who were shot were transported to a medical facility to receive treatment.

Those with information regarding the incident are urged to contact the VCSO at 252-738-2200 or Henderson- Vance Crime Stoppers.