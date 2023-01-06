3 shot to death in Dallas parking lot, 2 others wounded in shooting, police say

Five people were shot early Friday in a far north Dallas parking lot, and three were pronounced dead at the scene, Dallas police said.

The two other people suffered gunshot wounds in the shooting, which was reported about 4:30 a.m. Friday in the 8500 block of Lazy Acres Circle.

Authorities have not identified the victims killed in the shooting.

The victims were shot while they were gathered in a back parking lot, Dallas police said. Two men and a woman were dead at the scene.

Two other men were taken to a local hospital with one in critical and the other in stable condition, Dallas police said.

Authorities said the shooting does not appear to be random, but they did not release any information on a motive.

The Dallas homicide unit is asking that anyone with information regarding this offense contact Detective Chad Murphy, #8966, with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at 214-283-4934 or chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com.