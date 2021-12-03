3 shot to death, including 3-year-old girl, in Elizabeth City

A 3-year-old girl was among three people who were shot to death Thursday evening in Elizabeth City, police said.

Officials say the shooting occurred around 5 p.m. near the 500 block of Perry Street and Jordan Street.

At the scene, police found at least four people who’d been shot. Three died of their injuries, and the fourth suffered minor injuries. But police have not said how many people in total were shot Thursday.

The three who died have been identified by officials as Jaquan White 18, of Elizabeth City, De’Shay Berry, 39 and Allura Pledger, 3, both from Manteo.

Police haven’t said how or if the three are related or connected. No suspects have been identified.

The Elizabeth City Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this incident to contact the department at 252-335-4321 or submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com