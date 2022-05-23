3 shot to death in Newberry not far from earlier killing

Three people were shot and killed Sunday afternoon in a South Carolina neighborhood not far from where a teen was slain about 15 hours earlier, authorities said.

Officers found the three people killed after a 911 call about gunfire around 3 p.m., Newberry Police told media outlets.

Investigators were still gathering information and said they could not release any additional details on the deaths.

The killings happened near where a 16-year-old was shot and killed early Sunday morning, Police said they have not determined if the shootings were related.

