3 shot to death in robbery at Rockmart home, deputies say

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said three people are dead after a triple shooting and robbery at a home in Rockmart last week.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. March 21 on Chesapeake Way. Deputies believe two men came to the home to rob the three victims.

Two of the victims died on scene and a third victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. That victim died over the weekend.

The victims have been identified as 42-year-old Clinton Matthew Aiola, 30-year-old Cody Daniel Fuller and 30-year-old Davauntee Anthony Ramsay.

Authorities have arrested one suspect in the case. Carlos Favors-Battle, 26, was arrested on March 24 in Douglas County. He’s been charged with three counts of malice murder, three counts of murder during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, three counts of aggravated assault with intent to rob/murder and violation of probation.

Favors-Battle will likely face more charges, police said.

U.S. Marshals and Paulding County Deputies are still searching for a second suspects, though they have not released any details on that suspect.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 770-443-3047 or send a message via the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. All tipsters can remain anonymous.