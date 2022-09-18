3 shot during 200-person teen party at Airbnb rental near Houston, Texas police say

Three people were shot during a large teen party at an Airbnb near Houston, according to Texas police.

Around 200 people were gathered — most of them teenagers — when gunfire erupted Saturday night, Sept. 17, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet.

The celebration was a homecoming after-party, KPRC reported.

Deputies responded to the short-term rental address and found three victims, two teens and one adult, Gonzalez said.

One suspect is accused of opening fire, but they escaped the scene in a vehicle and have not been found.

Gonzalez didn’t say what may have motivated the shooting.

A 16 and 17-year-old are in stable condition, Gonzalez said. The age and condition of the third victim is unknown, as they also left before deputies arrived.

An investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000.

Earlier this year, Airbnb announced that parties are no longer allowed at any rentals affiliated with hosts who use the service, according to a June statement. The measure is intended to prevent “disruptive” events.

